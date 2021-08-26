Amanda Holden is giving us hot girl summer vibes in her ultra-flattering swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is soaking up the sun in Corfu on a luxurious solo break - but that doesn't mean she hasn't posed for one of her famous swimwear snaps during her holiday.

The star looked beautiful in a sculpting swimsuit from her favourite designer Melissa Odabash, in a glam-as-ever photo posted to her Instagram Story.

SEE: Amanda Holden's daughters' £5k playhouse

Amanda's all-in-one is the body-sculpting 'Chile' swimsuit from the brand, which features ruched detailing and a deep-V neckline. It's currently in the sale, from £240 down to £120, too.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's chic swimwear moments

The presenter got stuck in doing some waterskiing during her trip, proving she still looks ultra glamorous no matter what! "The name’s Bond, Mandy Bond," she joked in a caption on Instagram.

MORE: Amanda Holden's TWO family homes are nothing alike – photos

Amanda looked incredible in her Melissa Odabash swimsuit

Amanda has been enjoying her getaway in the sun for some time now, having also enjoyed a holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters, Hollie and Lexi, beforehand.

MORE: Amanda Holden melts hearts with beautiful family photo

She sported a gorgeous pink bikini in another snap from her solo vacay, and previously told fans how lucky she felt to be spending some time on her own.

Melissa Odabash 'Chile' swimsuit, £120, MATCHESFASHION

SHOP SIMILAR: Shaping swimsuit, £29.99, H&M

"I'm a mummy, a daughter and a wife first and foremost... the next few days I get to spend on my own... just to be me!" she wrote.

"I mean… I am always me… but I haven't had time with me and absolutely no-one else for years and years. I am scared but looking forward to… doing nothing... to wake up and only think of... well... nobody but maybe me... to read... to swim... to count my freckles.

"I also know I'm lucky it's only temporary... and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think... before resuming normal service obvs."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.