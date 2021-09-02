Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden reveals life has been 'challenging' since shock exit The outspoken journalist stormed off the GMB set back in March

In a strange turn of events, Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain where she joined Susanna Reid to talk about her new novel, Pay Day.

The journalist, who has been married to the former GMB star since 2010, was on the show to talk about her book - but the conversation immediately focused on her husband, who famously stormed off the set in March over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Following Wednesday's Ofcom ruling, which found Piers was not in breach of their guidelines during the explosive row, 45-year-old Celia opened up about life at home as she admitted it had been challenging since Piers left the show.

"It's been a challenge," she said. "We don't really argue, we’re too busy in our own worlds. He used to expend so much energy on the show by the time he came home he would flat line on the sofa."

Speaking about the Ofcom result, Celia added: "It's been a strange few months, but I think Piers is very jubilant today as you would expect. The Ofcom statement was very strongly worded and robust, so that's great."

Although Piers is yet to reveal his next venture, his wife hinted that he may be snapping up a new job soon. "He's got some irons in the fire," she said. "I don't think he's going to be kicking around the house for much longer."

Celia appeared on Thursday's GMB

When the interview ended, Susanna sent her regards to her co-host, with Celia joking: "Anytime you want him, he's available. Just let me know."

Earlier on the show, Susanna confirmed ITV has ruled out Piers' return. "He tweeted 'does this mean I get my job back,' but ITV effectively said he's not coming back," she explained to viewers.

"He's been inundated with offers, particularly after yesterday, so I'm sure he's got plenty of things to consider. We don't have Piers on the programme this morning, not because of a restriction on freedom of speech."

