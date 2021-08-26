We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to dressing for Good Morning Britain, Charlotte Hawkins loves a bright and bold ensemble – and her latest look is just that. Donning a neon orange and green printed dress from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen, on Thursday, the presenter teamed her vibrant frock with a surprising shoe choice.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins wows viewers in stunning floral dress – and it's on sale

Charlotte looked lovely in a neon orange dress from Karen Millen on Thursday

Delivering a masterclass in colour clashing, Charlotte polished off her outfit with a pair of cherry red stilettos, keeping her accessories minimal. Wearing her glossy blonde locks down in loose curls, the TV star rocked a natural and dewy makeup look, combining a dark smokey shadow with a honey-hued blusher and a barely-there nude lipgloss – stunning.

READ: Charlotte Hawkins shares rare family pictures – and her daughter Ella is her twin!

Neon Orange Pencil Dress, £135.20, Karen Millen

Retailing at £135.20 in the Karen Millen sale, Charlotte's dress is designed to highlight those gorgeous curves. Falling to a form-fitting knee-length silhouette, the asymmetric neckline, gathered details and cut-out back add a feminine and flirty feel.

Perfect for sun-soaked soirees, add timeless nude accessories for a more pared-back look or take a leaf out of Charlotte's book and elevate your new favourite frock with colourful heels.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins' leg-lengthening mini dress goes perfectly with her tan

The TV star often turns to Karen Millen for her on-screen outfits

Over the past few weeks, viewers have seen the presenter step out in a number of elegant outfits from Karen Millen, and earlier this week she wowed in another bold look from the brand.

Presenting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Charlotte brightened up our screens in a dreamy floral shirt dress and nude heels. Adorned in a sunshine yellow print, the star's aqua midi certainly made a statement. Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkin's most glamorous looks

"There's a rumour some sunshine is on the way… wearing this today in celebration! #summeratlast @karen_millen @carvela @debbiedresses @hollyslater @lisamejuto @c.j___hair #sunshine #sunflowerprint #gmb #gmbstyle."

Sparking a reaction from fans, one commented: "Good morning beautiful Charlotte, beautiful dress."

"Our gorgeous ray of sunshine," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply replied: "gorgeous."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.