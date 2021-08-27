We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Charlotte Hawkins just stepped out in the dreamiest dress – and fans are obsessed. Taking on the tie-dye trend in a gorgeous striped frock complete with statement puffed sleeves, the Good Morning Britain star was a picture of poise as she presented the hit breakfast show on Friday.

Charlotte wowed in a tie-dye dress by Oasis

Keeping all focus on her multi-coloured midi, Charlotte opted for minimal accessories and wore her blonde locks down in soft, loose curls. Dusting her eyes in a dark smokey shadow complete with a rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss to match, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Tie-Dye Wrap Dress, £35, Oasis

Reduced to £35, Charlotte's glamorous wrap dress is in the Oasis sale. Adorned in an ​​ombre tie-dye print, this uber flattering design features dramatic puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt that ties into a sweet bow detail.

A dress for all seasons, team your new favourite frock with nude heels and a coordinating clutch bag for evening celebrations. Putting together a more casual look? Add box-fresh trainers and a lightweight jacket into the mix.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' most glamorous looks

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte often wows in her desk-to-daywear outfits, and she's been rocking a number of bold looks recently. Earlier this week, the mum-of-one commanded attention in a neon orange pencil dress from Karen Millen. Pairing her printed frock with a surprising shoe choice, the presenter added contrasting cherry red stilettos.

Another of our favourite looks is the aqua and yellow floral shirt dress that she wore to host Good Morning Britain on Tuesday. Also from Karen Millen, Charlotte shared a stylish snap of her outfit on Instagram, writing:

"There's a rumour some sunshine is on the way… wearing this today in celebration! #summeratlast @karen_millen @carvela @debbiedresses @hollyslater @lisamejuto @c.j___hair #sunshine #sunflowerprint #gmb #gmbstyle."

