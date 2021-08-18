Charlotte Hawkins' leg-lengthening mini dress goes perfectly with her tan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking pretty as a peach, Charlotte Hawkins just wore the dreamiest sunset orange dress on Good Morning Britain! Giving us the summer vibes we never knew we needed, the TV star donned a utility-style mini from Karen Millen as she presented the hit ITV breakfast show on Wednesday.

Charlotte stunned in a sunset orange mini dress

Showcasing her sunkissed tan in the sleeveless design, Charlotte completed her ensemble with a pair of suede orange heels and kept her accessories minimal.

Wearing her blonde hair down in soft, beachy waves, she opted for a fresh-faced and dewy makeup look, combining a brown smokey shadow with honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – so glam!

Orange Utility Dress, £143.20, Karen Millen

In love with her beautiful belted style? You're in luck, Charlotte's utility dress is currently in the Karen Millen sale, and it's been reduced from £179 to £143.20 – winning!

Also available in a stunning icy blue shade, this elegant design fits like a glove thanks to the brand's signature compact stretch fabric. Fastened with glossy poppers and adorned with a D-ring belt at the waist, it's uber flattering and perfect for the office.

We can see it teamed with gold statement earrings and coordinating heels for a more formal feel. Searching for something casual? Add crisp white trainers and a crossbody bag into the mix.

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Charlotte often turns to Karen Millen for her outfits, and she recently stepped out in yet another utility style from the label. Commanding attention in a bold sunshine yellow dress, the mum-of-one rocked an almost identical silhouette back in July.

Sharing a photo of her dress on Instagram, she captioned it:

"Sunshine in a dress this morning on @gmb @karen_millen @stevemadden @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @gemma_aldous_slee @kenmckayphoto #gmb #gmbstyle."

Sparking a reaction from fans, one wrote: "Love this pop of colour!"

"A perfect ray of sunshine," added another, while a third commented: "Gorgeous in yellow."

