Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her best moves in silly 'goofball' video

Tracee Ellis Ross proved she can bust a move in a series of fun videos - and who knows, maybe Dancing with the Stars will come calling!

The actress returned to showing off her beloved quirky side, as she danced around a beautiful portrait in an eye-catching patterned top and a pair of skintight jeans.

A friend noted: "You match the art," which caused Tracee to start grooving as she sang: "That's why I'm standing in front of it."

The Black-ish star performed body rolls and even embraced some disco with one of her movements. In the caption, she joked: "Back on my goofball [expletive]."

Her fans were left speechless by the hilarious video, with many posting crying with laughter emojis.

Tracee looked like a work of art

"Omgosh I just love Tracee," enthused one, while another added: "Okay bcs I missed goofball Tracee."

On Tuesday, Tracee also wowed fans as she busted out her dance moves in a pair of skintight leather leggings after an intense gym session.

Fans were majorly impressed that not only was the star dancing after the sweaty workout, but she also did it in a facemask and while recovering from a painful knee injury.

The Girlfriends star recently left fans amazed as she made the incredible announcement that her Pattern Beauty products will be available to buy at Target.

Tracee shared the news in a video on Instagram, which showed her rocking a casual-chic, monochromatic navy long-sleeved top paired with matching long shorts as she shopped in Target, played around on a shopping cart, and picked up her Pattern Beauty products from a shelf.

Tracee loves showing off her dance moves

Tracee completed the look with a black face mask, stunning white hoops, white flip flops, and several keys on a necklace. "Ulta Beauty at Target. Pattern," the High Note star said as she slid several bottles of Pattern Beauty conditioner into her cart.

"2 things: 1. @patternbeauty is now available at select @target locations as part of the @ultabeauty Shop in Shop experience! 2. I clearly don’t know how to ride a shopping cart and it shows," Tracee captioned the clip.

Fans were beyond thrilled and rushed to her comments to congratulate her. "So happy about this!", one follower wrote. “I’m screaming in excitement," another added.

"The styling cream is sooooo good for my hair! Just purchased my third container from Target!," an additional follower chimed in.

