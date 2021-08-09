Tracee Ellis Ross had the best reaction to a surprise gym run-in with Brie Larson 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t play games with her style or her workouts. The Black-Ish star continued to prove just that when she shared yet another video from one of her workouts in the gym, but this time she got quite the surprise visit to kick off her day.

During a training session with Rise Movement/Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh and trainer Devin Wiggins, Brie Larson popped up in the middle of it virtually.

Tracee squealed with delight when she saw one of the trainers talking to the actress on a monitor. Brie trains with Jason regularly and has shared videos from her tough workouts with him too.

“Oh! Is that Brie?! Ms. Larson! Hi! We were texting yesterday,” Tracee exclaimed. Brie could be seen waving to her.

"I 'ran into' my friend at the gym. Hi @brielarson! Thank you @risemovement @devinwiggins for letting me pull you around and for giving my knees a safe place to be," the High Note star captioned the post.

Tracee's hard workouts have paid off

"I love you so much!!," the Captain Marvel star replied in the comments. "Ditto!," Tracee replied.

Fans chimed in too, praising her for the workout, but also her look. "Workout wear is [fire emoji]. Please share Tracee where I can purchase!" Another chimed in: "That outfit is cute!"

The actress did walking squat exercises with one of the trainers in the outfit and it caught our eyes too: a sports bra topped with a mesh tank top and matching pants with side mesh panels. To stay on the safe side, Tracee also wore a black face mask during her session and so did her trainer.

The fashionista didn’t reveal where she picked up the ensemble, but fans speculated that it was a Koral athleisure set that had already sold out.

Brie often shares videos of her tough workouts with her Rise Movement/Rise Nation trainer

As for Brie’s workouts, the Marvel franchise star proved that she’s a superhero in real life yet when she gave fans a glimpse into her latest workout, and it was so intense that it made our jaws drop.

The actress took on the feat in a makeshift gym wearing a matching crop top and leggings, and she lifted an incredible amount of weight while knocking out several squats. Brie also did this completely barefoot with a splash of red polish on her pedicure to boot.

To keep cool, Brie wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail for the tough fitness routine, and her trainer was right by her side cheering her on as she finished each squat. "No toes were hurt in the making," she captioned the clip.

Fans raced to her comments to commend her, with one writing: "The real Captain Marvel." Another added: "Yaaaaa! Here she comes baby! Superhuman strength mode on! Captain Marvel ohh how I miss you."

Tracee can often be spotted in her comments cheering her on too.

