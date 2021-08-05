Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles fans in statement outfit inspired by Meghan Markle The Black-Ish star wore the look for a special reason.

Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t just commit to joining Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 initiative, she took things a step further when she announced the news with a powerful look.

The Black-Ish star stunned in a fresh-faced selfie she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing a t-shirt that read "For women who give everything, we give our time. Are you in?" Tracee was glowing in the photo and paired the top with gold statement earrings. She also rocked her naturally curly hair in two side buns.

“40X40 // COMPASSION IN ACTION. In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have left the workforce or lost their jobs while also carrying the weight of unpaid labor, including teaching their children in the week of school closures and caring for family members,” Tracee captioned the snap.

Tracee stunned - and made a statement - with a powerful T-shirt

“80% of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were women, and most of those women were Black and Brown. These women need our support so they can begin providing for their families again.”

"For her 40th birthday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, asked 40 thought leaders to commit 40 minutes of mentorship to a woman re-entering the job market. I’m honored and excited to participate and help support and uplift women when they need us the most."

"If you can, join me and commit to giving 40 minutes of mentorship or assistance to your community. Let’s come together and create a wave of compassion and positive change."

Fans rushed to her comments to praise her for the move - and swooned over her ensemble.

"You’re amazing! And such an incredible role model. Thank you! Xxx," one fan wrote, while another chimed in: Completely off the subject but I would LOVE to know if anyone knows where these earrings are from." Another added: "Where can we find these shirts?"

Tracee kept mum on those details for now, but we’ll keep looking out for them.

Meghan asked people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support 40x40

As for The Duchess of Sussex’s initiative, the former Suits star launched a new women's work initiative to coincide with her 40th birthday on Wednesday. It’s called 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

She has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

To announce the news, the Duchess appeared in a fun new video with Melissa McCarthy while Meghan's pet dog, Guy, snoozed at her feet.

Meghan wore necklaces that represented her children's astrological signs

Prince Harry also made a cameo appearance in a blooper reel at the end of Meghan's video call with Melissa. The Duchess laughed as the Duke could be seen juggling outside the window.

And in a touching nod to her children, Meghan donned necklaces depicting their astrological signs, with a Taurus for Archie and Gemini for baby Lili, from Logan Hollowell.

To mark her milestone birthday, the Duchess also blew out a candle on a fruit-covered cake with buttercream icing.

Among those who have committed 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman in their community are singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

