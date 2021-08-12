Tracee Ellis Ross took a walk on the wild side to showcase her impressively toned figure in an animal print outfit – and we love it!

The Black-ish actress posted a compilation of her character Bow's best bits on Instagram – and hidden among the show-stopping outfits was Tracee rocking a plunging leopard print crop top and matching leggings.

Tracee looked gorgeous in the ensemble, which highlighted her trim waist, toned arms, and never-ending legs.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross receives the most unexpected makeover

Fans loved the medley, and many were dying to know where they can get their hands on Tracee's outfits.

"Where can we buy some of the outfits?!" asked one follower, to which another replied: "Tracee just has a great sense of style, right?"

A third added: "What a babe," and a fourth wrote: "Icon."

Tracee had fans asking where they can buy her outfits

Tracee's trip down memory lane comes after she threw her support behind Meghan Markle's 40 x 40 initiative with a gorgeous new photo.

The star stunned in a fresh-faced selfie she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing a T-shirt that read: "For women who give everything, we give our time. Are you in?"

Tracee was glowing in the photo and paired the top with gold statement earrings. She also rocked her naturally curly hair in two side buns.

"40X40 // COMPASSION IN ACTION. In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have left the workforce or lost their jobs while also carrying the weight of unpaid labor, including teaching their children in the week of school closures and caring for family members,” Tracee captioned the snap.

Tracee has joined Meghan Markle's 40 x 40 initiative

"80% of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were women, and most of those women were Black and Brown. These women need our support so they can begin providing for their families again."

She added: "For her 40th birthday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, asked 40 thought leaders to commit 40 minutes of mentorship to a woman re-entering the job market. I’m honored and excited to participate and help support and uplift women when they need us the most.

"If you can, join me and commit to giving 40 minutes of mentorship or assistance to your community. Let’s come together and create a wave of compassion and positive change."

