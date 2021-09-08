Spice Girl joins new season of Dancing With the Stars in epic reveal of star-studded cast What you really, really want

Dancing With the Stars' new season just got quite spicy, as a trooper from the pop supergroup, the Spice Girls, was just announced as one of the members of the new cast.

MORE: Melanie C reveals daughter's hilarious reaction to Robbie Williams 'romance'

In an exclusive reveal on Good Morning America, Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C aka Sporty Spice was announced as one of the new dancers this season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyra Banks shares details about Dancing with the Stars

GMA hosts Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer made their way over to Disneyland in Anaheim, California to unveil the new cast of the show.

And the first announced member of the morning was Mel C, who came hidden behind a Union Jack flag and then finally showed herself.

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe reveals what he really thinks of the other DWTS celebrity contestants - exclusive

She then sat down with the two hosts to talk about her excitement about being on the show's landmark 30th season.

Melanie C is officially the second Spice Girl to make it to DWTS

However, she is not the first Spice Girl to make it on to the DWTS stage, as Mel B was part of one of the show's earliest seasons, the fifth one, and placed as the runner-up.

Lara asked Mel C whether she'd received any advice from her fellow Spice Girl about appearing on the show, and she said that she did.

"She told me, 'It's so incredible, you have to enjoy every minute and every moment of it.'" she said, also talking about how they were rehearsing for a tour in Los Angeles in 2007 when Mel B was also rehearsing for the show.

MORE: Emma Bunton reveals Spice Girls enjoyed a secret reunion

MORE: 12 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years

The big cast reveal featured a performance from several of the show's professional dancers to BTS' Permission to Dance.

The Good Morning America cast reveal for the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars

It was then followed up by the full cast reveal, which included JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, and Matt James, among many others.

The show's 30th season will premiere on September 20 on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as the host and Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli coming back as judges.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.