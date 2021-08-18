Tracee Ellis Ross gets hearts racing in liquid leggings you’ll want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration to hit the gym before the day is done, take a peek at Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest workout video.

The Black-ish star showed off her incredibly toned physique as she took on a tough workout in a gym wearing a chic pair of gray liquid high-waist leggings paired with a crop top and Asics sneakers.

Tracee could be seen deadlifting a heavy kettle ball slowly in the clip and keeping herself safe with a black face mask covering. She also wore her hair off of her face in braids.

Tracee's dedication to her workouts has paid off - she looks amazing!

"SLOW & STEADY," she captioned the post. Fans went wild over the clip, with one writing, "Very nice form nicely done." Another added: "It's the liquid leggings for me." Meanwhile, an additional follower chimed in: "Need the pants."

Tracee didn’t reveal where she snapped up her leggings, but we found a nearly identical pair on Alo Yoga.

High-Waist Shine Leggings, $88, Alo Yoga

Speaking of Tracee’s stellar sportswear, fans swooned again when the fashionista posted a compilation of her Black-Ish character Bow's best bits on Instagram – and hidden among the show-stopping outfits was Tracee rocking a plunging leopard print crop top and matching leggings.

The High Note actress looked gorgeous in the ensemble, which highlighted her trim waist, toned arms, and legs.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over Tracee's Black-Ish ensembles

Fans loved the medley, and many were dying to know where they could get their hands on Tracee's outfits.

"Where can we buy some of the outfits?!" asked one follower, to which another replied: "Tracee just has a great sense of style, right?"

A third added: "What a babe," and a fourth wrote: "Icon."

We love that Tracee makes a fashion statement whether she’s working out in the gym, on set, or kicking back at home in a styled-up look. It’s one more reason why she has been and will continue to be a major style star.

