Kelly Ripa steals the show in a silk figure-flattering dress you can’t miss

It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa brings it when it comes to her style game on and off the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan, but her latest look may be one of our faves to date.

The daytime TV host looked incredible as she danced to her seat next to cohost Ryan Seacrest on Thursday wearing an Alessandra Rich pink houndstooth dress that cinched at the waist and was topped with a chic collar. It also featured structured shoulders, pearl buttons on the bodice, and pleated detailing on the skirt.

We can't stop swooning over Kelly Ripa's Alessandra Rich dress

The gorgeous look flattered Kelly’s figure to perfection, and she completed it with white stiletto pumps and a delicate gold necklace. She also wore her blonde hair in her signature soft wavy bob.

We were obsessed with the style maven’s dress and tracked it down on Net-a-Porter.

Alessandra Rich pleated houndstooth silk dress, $2,335, Net-a-Porter

Ryan, meanwhile, looked dapper on the show, rocking a sleek printed blazer and matching trousers, as the duo interviewed Amanda Peet, who had her arm in a sling but was still all smiles in a cream turtleneck sweater, black cropped pants, and black pumps.

Prior to today’s stellar style moment, Kelly had been serving up dreamy look after look in the past couple of weeks that fans went wild over.

Kelly's houndstooth dress flattered her figure to perfection!

The fashionista made us swoon on Wednesday when she strolled to her seat wearing a striped silk button-down shirt that could’ve doubled as a pajama top, paired with eye-catching blue trousers.

The pants appeared to be the same Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili pair that Kelly wore earlier this year paired with a printed long-sleeved Isabel Marant floral blouse. She completed the look with blue Gianvito Rossi pumps and coordinating blue nails, which celebrity nail stylist, Nails by Asami, crafted.

We loved the pop of color on Kelly’s pants and the pairing with the striped top for a new look. The trousers have already sold out, but we found a similar pair on Nasty Gal for less than $25.

Blue satin wide-leg trousers, $24.30, Nastygal

Fans loved the look and raced to the comments when the show’s Instagram posted a video of Kelly wearing it.

“Looking good!” one fan wrote. “I love this show. Are PJ tops the syle now? Just wondering,” another asked.

Kelly and Ryan interviewed Nine Perfect Strangers star Regina Hall on the show, who dazzled in a leather cropped jumpsuit and two-strap heels.

It’s always a win not only Kelly serves up a look we want in our closets, but the guests do too.

