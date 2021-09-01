Kelly Ripa dazzles in a puff-sleeved mini dress you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa has been a walking style guide for pieces that are perfect for transitioning into fall in the last week, and her look on Live With Kelly and Ryan today was no different.

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

The daytime TV host looked incredible as she hit the stage in a chic ecru Isabel Marant Etoile dress complete with puff sleeves topped with button closures, and a tiny front slit. Kelly completed the look with stiletto pumps.

The figure-flattering number cinched at the waist and is a great staple to have on hand for date nights and evenings out with friends.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can’t miss

We loved it and tracked it down on Forward and we were delighted to see that it’s on sale for nearly 40% off, marked down from an original price of $596.

Isabel Marant Etoile Laura dress, $384, Forward

The dress was just one of the latest looks that Kelly has worn that we’ve swooned over. Earlier in the week, she made fans go wild when she showed off her dance moves on the Live set in a dreamy printed skirt and a striking pair of stiletto pumps.

MORE: Kerry Washington turns heads in a dreamy summer dress Kelly Ripa would love

Although she wasn’t twirling around the Live With Kelly and Ryan set on Monday to promote the show’s dance contest as she did last week, the fashionista did hit a spin and a jig of sorts in the ensemble when she hopped up in the middle of her hot topics discussion with co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly looked incredible in figure-flattering skirt on Live this week

Kelly paired the skirt with a crisp white button-down top and flashed a huge smile as she strolled back to her seat.

Per usual, the mom-of-three gave us work from home and in-office workwear inspo with the look, which could’ve easily transitioned to an outfit for a dinner date after work.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.