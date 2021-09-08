Kelly Ripa wore her PJS as an outfit on Live With Kelly and Ryan - and nailed it 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you’re looking for inspiration for transitional fall ensembles for work, look no further than Kelly Ripa. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star has been serving up stellar look after look in the past couple of weeks that fits just that - and we’re obsessed.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can’t miss

Today was no different as the fashionista danced her way to her seat next to cohost Ryan Seacrest wearing a striped silk button-down shirt that could’ve doubled as a pajama top, paired with eye-catching blue trousers.

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest interviewed Regina Hall on Live

The pants appeared to be the same Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili pair that Kelly wore earlier this year paired with a printed long-sleeved Isabel Marant floral blouse that came complete with a ruffled collar. She completed the look with blue Gianvito Rossi pumps and coordinating blue nails, which celebrity nail stylist, Nails by Asami, crafted.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa stuns in a body-hugging dress you need to see

We loved the pop of color on Kelly’s pants and the pairing with the striped top for a new look. The trousers have already sold out, but we found a similar pair on Nasty Gal for less than $25.

Blue satin wide-leg trousers, $24.30, Nastygal

Fans loved the look and raced to the comments when the show’s Instagram posted a video of Kelly wearing the look.

"Looking good!" one fan wrote. "I love this show. Are PJ tops the syle now? Just wondering," another asked. The PJS as ensembles trend took over Hollywood this summer with Katie Holmes, Sharon Stone, Rihanna, and more rocking the look.

RELATED: Kerry Washington turns heads in a dreamy summer dress Kelly Ripa would love

Kelly and Ryan interviewed Nine Perfect Strangers star Regina Hall during the show, who dazzled in a blue Jonathan Simkhai leather cropped jumpsuit teamed with two-strap heels.

Fans loved Kelly's Isabel Marant puff-sleeved dress so much that it already sold out

This was just the latest time Kelly stunned on stage. Last week, the mom-of-three wowed when she hit the show looking gorgeous in a chic ecru Isabel Marant Etoile dress complete with puff sleeves topped with button closures, cinched at the waist, and a tiny front slit.

Kelly completed the look with stiletto pumps.

The dress was just one of the latest looks that Kelly has worn that we’ve swooned over. She also made fans go wild when she showed off her dance moves on the Live set in a dreamy printed skirt and a striking pair of heels.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.