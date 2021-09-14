Frankie Bridge showered with compliments after latest gorgeous dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge always has her fans enchanted with the gorgeous looks that she wears when on-screen, and the singer has done it once again in a divine dress.

The figure-hugging item perfectly highlighted all of her curves and featured ribbed detailing and a high slit on her leg.

With some of her recent shots, the star has had the outfit professionally captured, something that makes her a little "awkward", but this time she avoided it by taking a selfie.

In her caption, she spoke about her worries about her son, Parker, saying: "After being up with Parker in the night… the dreaded Croup reared its ugly head… yet again …. It feels nice to be on with the Loose Ladies today!"

The star's followers were quick to react to the gorgeous post, with one writing: "Wow look at u again u look so glamourous."

A second added: "That's very flattering," and several others posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Fans fell in love with her gorgeous look

Other fans were concerned for her son, as Ruth Langsford commented: "Sorry to hear about Parker…hope he's ok," and bandmate Mollie King posted: "Poor thing, hope he's ok xx."

Frankie's gorgeous ribbed midi knit dress comes from & Other Stories, and the entire garment is made from organic cotton.

The frock costs £75, and is available from sizes ranging from XS to L, although the XS size is nearly out of stock!

Ribbed Midi Knit Dress, £75.00, & Other Things

Frankie has consistently driven her fans wild with her looks on Loose Women and last week she stunned in a gorgeous zebra-print dress.

In the caption, she jested: "Another day… another awkward outfit shot, one day… when I grow up… I'll be able to take a pic and not care who's watching… but for now… I'll continue to look at the floor as much as poss!"

Her fans were left awestruck by the beautiful item, as Bake Off winner Candice Brown wrote: "Gorgeous as always."

A second echoed: "You look beautiful," while a third added: "Love the dress," and a fourth said: "You look stunning. Love the dress."

