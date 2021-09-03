We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge is currently back on our screens on Loose Women, and she's consistently wowed us with the style that she's brought to the show.

On Friday she did it once again, looking beautiful in a gorgeous figure-hugging dress from Zara.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge creates impressive waterslide at Surrey home

In the shot, taken outside the studios, the former Saturdays singer flashed a smile as she brushed some hair from her face.

The presenter had paired her stunning dress with some shoes from PrettyYoungThing. She also tagged her stylist, Joolie, in the post.

In her caption, she joked: "Hands up if you feel awkward having your picture taken in front of other people?!"

But despite her small sense of awkwardness, the star's followers were blown away, as one commented: "Watching you right now you look incredible."

Fans fell in love with Frankie's beautiful frock

Another added: "Beauty," while another added: "Gorgeous." Many other fans were left awestruck by the divine photo and only posted heart or heart eyes face emojis.

Frankie's Zara dress comes with adjustable thin straps and tied detail on the chest, as well as stretch fabric on the back.

The frock costs £29.99, and is currently only available in sizes medium to XXL, although the XS size will be coming back into stock soon.

Gathered Stretch Dress, £29.99, Zara

The 32-year-old consistently wows with her fashions, and last month she sent fans wild when she appeared on Lorraine in a figure-flattering Oasis dress.

The star styled the frock with open-toe raffia mules and delicate gold jewellery, which perfectly complimented her 'bronde' hair and bronzed skin.

Her collection with Oasis launched in August and proved popular with fans, with many sizes selling out in just a few days!

Speaking about the launch on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "So excited that my 'Oasis by Frankie' collection is now available to shop at Oasisfashion.com…!! It's been such an honour working with the @oasisfashion team to design and create everything, and I can't believe it's now finally out…!"

