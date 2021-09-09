Frankie Bridge's fans praise new bedroom photo with sons Frankie and her husband Wayne are parents to Parker and Carter

Frankie Bridge revealed the realities of motherhood on Wednesday by sharing a photo of herself and her sons in bed.

SEE: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, more

The hilarious snap showed The Saturdays singer sound asleep curled up in a ball in order to make room for both of her sons Parker and Carter, as well as their pet dog.

All four of them were sharing a small space of Frankie and Wayne's mammoth bed, which was topped with pastel blue bed linen and positioned next to a single bed with white sheets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 Glimpses Into Celeb Homes

"And this right here… is why I’m always bloomin tired!…sneaky action [photo] there @waynebridge03… there’s a single mattress to the right and a whole lot of emperor sized space to the left… yet all 3 are on top of me! #mumlife #sleepsoverrated #dogthinksheshuman," the mother-of-two captioned the post.

SEE: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

READ: Frankie Bridge's kitchen transformation photos have fans asking questions

The photo clearly struck a chord among her followers, who heaped praise on the star for her relatable post and revealed that the same thing happens in their household. "This looks familiar," commented one, and another tagged their partner and wrote: "Told you it's not just us."

The Loose Women star shared a photo of herself asleep with her sons

A third added: "Love that you are normalising this," and a fourth remarked: "It’s lovely how close you are to your children. I never understand how people have never let their kids in their bed."

Earlier this week, Frankie shared a peek inside her sons' bedroom as she prepared for the new school year. The Loose Women star sat on the floor surrounded by red backpacks, blue bags and what appears to be a waterproof jacket, while one of the grey drawers had been pulled open to reveal a series of folded clothes.

Parker and Carter's bunkbeds

She wrote: "Back and in last-minute school uniform hell. Was all smug cos I thought I was really organised...I wasn't!"

Frankie and Wayne's sons have an incredible bedroom that includes grey bunk beds in the shape of a house, complete with a slide attached.

Elsewhere, the family home also features a children's playroom, a huge modern kitchen that has recently been redesigned, and their own on-site gym.

RELATED: Inside Loose Women stars' lavish houses

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.