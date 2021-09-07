We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge always knows how to make a fashion statement, and the Loose Women star did it once again on Tuesday with a stunning zebra print dress.

The star looked ferocious in a photo shared on Instagram, even though she joked about how "awkward" she felt about having her picture taken.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge creates impressive water slide at Surrey home

She jested: "Another day… another awkward outfit shot, one day… when I grow up… I'll be able to take a pic and not care who's watching… but for now… I'll continue to look at the floor as much as poss!"

The breathtaking item came from & Other Stories, and she paired the item with a pair of strappy heels from Reiss.

Her fans were left awestruck by the beautiful item, as Bake Off winner Candice Brown wrote: "Gorgeous as always."

A second echoed: "You look beautiful," while a third added: "Love the dress," and a fourth said: "You look stunning. Love the dress."

Frankie looked gorgeous

Many of her followers asked where the dress came from, and one helpful fan noted that it's is currently on sale.

Frankie's frock is a midi slit wrap dress, and while it normally costs £95, it has been brought down to just £38, a markdown of 60%.

The item, which features a zip and button closure at the neck, is currently available in sizes 32 to 38, with sizes 40 to 44 being sold out.

Midi Slit Wrap Dress, £38.00, & Other Stories

And if a dress isn't your thing, there is also a button-up modal shirt in the same style. This, however, isn't in the sale and costs £55.

Button Up Modal Shirt, £55.00, & Other Stories

Last week, the Saturdays singer stunned Loose Women viewers in a beautiful figure-hugging Zara dress.

Like this time, she joked about her "awkwardness" in photos, but fans still fell in love with the item, and encouraged her past her nerves.

"Watching you right now you look incredible," commented one while others labelled her a "beauty" or "gorgeous". Many other fans were left awestruck by the divine photo and only posted heart or heart eyes face emojis.

