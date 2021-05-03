Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge wears the most glam joggers and they’re 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re slowly coming out of lockdown and getting on our way to something approaching normal life, and we don’t know about you – but we’re not completely ready to ditch the loungewear yet. And it seems Frankie Bridge agrees!

While sharing her current shoppable fave looks of the week, Frankie included a gorgeous pair of joggers by Karen Millen – Frankie, we could kiss you! The Linen Blend Cuffed joggers are currently on sale, reduced from £85 to £43, what a great saving!

Linen Blend cuffed jogger (also available in stone), £85 now £43, Karen Millen

Though the black will go with everything, they’re also available in stone if that’s more your thing. You could totally get away with wearing these out and about, don’t you think? Especially if you style them up with a glam top, just like Loose Women star Frankie did in her stories.

If you want to recreate the exact look Frankie is rocking, her one-shoulder ribbed jersey top is from Reiss. This one is also available in dusky pink, which actually would go perfectly with the stone Karen Millen joggers.

Hurry if you do want to grab the black version, it’s already sold out in small and we imagine the other sizes won’t be too far behind.

One-shoulder ribbed jersey top, £55, Reiss

Frankie took some time out to share her new fashion finds during a dreamy weekend spent with her family at Wildness Reserve – a collection of luxury cottages to rent in Suffolk.

She was joined by footballer husband Wayne Bridge and their sons Parker and Carter and even their dog Turbo. The family got stuck into some great activities, including lovely countryside walks, archery and even landscape painting. No wonder they were sad to leave on Monday morning.

“Bye bye beautiful @wildernessreserve,” wrote Frankie on her Insta. “We don’t want to go, we’ll be back soon!”

