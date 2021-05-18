Stacey Solomon's pastel cardigan is the prettiest knitwear you'll ever see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon lit up our screens on Monday's edition of Loose Women, and it wasn't just because of her infectious personality.

The mother-of-three donned a fabulously colourful outfit and we are just loving it! Amping up her simple indigo denim jeans and trainers, the star added a pastel cardigan by rainbow-focused brand Olivia Rubin. Isn't it fabulous?

Priced at £250, the Mika chunky knitted sequin cardigan is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 21 collection and is quite the statement piece - it's even finished with statement diamanté and pearl flower buttons. Amazing!

If you are loving the pastel vibe but want something a little more purse-friendly, keep scrolling for some fab alternatives.

Stacey in her Olivia Rubin cardigan

The 31-year-old likes to keep it simple when it comes to fashion and previously told HELLO! she has a few items that she always turns to.

Olivia Rubin Mika Pastel Stripe Cardigan, £250, Oxygen Boutique

Speaking about her wardrobe staples, the fiancée of Joe Swash revealed: "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."

Drop Shoulder Slant Pocket Tie Dye Cardigan, £27.49, Shein

The former X Factor contestant also gave us a list of celebrities whose wardrobes she would love to rifle through. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Pastel Ombre Button Through Jumper, £18.75, Boohoo

It's been an exciting year for the star fashion wise - she recently unveiled her new In The Style collection online and it's gone down a storm with fans.

Her range features a plethora of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.

