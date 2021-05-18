Stacey Solomon's pastel cardigan is the prettiest knitwear you'll ever see

Laura Sutcliffe
tacey Solomon looked incredible on Loose Women wearing a stunning pastel rainbow cardigan by Olivia Rubin which costs £250.
Stacey Solomon lit up our screens on Monday's edition of Loose Women, and it wasn't just because of her infectious personality.
The mother-of-three donned a fabulously colourful outfit and we are just loving it! Amping up her simple indigo denim jeans and trainers, the star added a pastel cardigan by rainbow-focused brand Olivia Rubin. Isn't it fabulous?
Priced at £250, the Mika chunky knitted sequin cardigan is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 21 collection and is quite the statement piece - it's even finished with statement diamanté and pearl flower buttons. Amazing!
If you are loving the pastel vibe but want something a little more purse-friendly, keep scrolling for some fab alternatives.
Stacey in her Olivia Rubin cardigan
The 31-year-old likes to keep it simple when it comes to fashion and previously told HELLO! she has a few items that she always turns to.
Olivia Rubin Mika Pastel Stripe Cardigan, £250, Oxygen Boutique
Speaking about her wardrobe staples, the fiancée of Joe Swash revealed: "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."
Drop Shoulder Slant Pocket Tie Dye Cardigan, £27.49, Shein
The former X Factor contestant also gave us a list of celebrities whose wardrobes she would love to rifle through. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"
Pastel Ombre Button Through Jumper, £18.75, Boohoo
It's been an exciting year for the star fashion wise - she recently unveiled her new In The Style collection online and it's gone down a storm with fans.
Her range features a plethora of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.
