Katie Couric has often made her social media presence about creating awareness and spreading information to help people empower themselves.

However, she also uses it for her own personal purposes, sharing with fans how she leads her daily life, and leaving fans stunned with the occasional shot.

Her new post might be one of her most incredible yet, and it came right in time for fashion's biggest event of the year, the Met Ball.

Katie shared a picture of herself from the 2014 Met Gala, where she wore a jaw-dropping black gown that made her look absolutely regal.

She wore her hair up and paired the outfit with a black purse and some white full-length gloves to contrast with the dress.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy #metballmonday. There's no way I could fit into this dress now. #lol #metgala #monday."

Katie left fans shook with her gorgeous gown moment

Fans and celebrities reacted with awe, with Christie Brinkley commenting, "Regal Beauty! Class act!" Her own Katie Couric Media page also wrote, "HUBBA HUBBA," with a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Many fans dropped a few flame emojis as well, with one fan saying, "Class act but thoroughly," and another writing, "Oh so so stunning!!!"

While Katie wasn't in attendance at the Met Gala this year, she still was just as invested as the rest of us, posing a question to her fans about their opinions on the looks.

She uploaded a post which included a compilation of a few of the looks from the event, asking her followers to share their thoughts on which ones stood out to them.

In the caption, she wrote, "Some of the looks from the #metgala last night! The theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' celebrating all things American fashion.

Fans were divided on their opinions about Monday's Met Gala

"Did you have any favorite red carpet moments? Any you couldn't stand? Let me know!"

The post left many divided, with many of the votes going to supermodel Iman and Kim Kardashian, with Amanda Gorman and Debbie Harry also getting mentions.

