Katie Couric gave fans some serious outside-world envy in a brand new picture she posted in a swimsuit that fit her like a glove.

The journalist shared some snaps on her Instagram Stories from what looked like a really fun day at the beach and, honestly, we can feel the heat through our phones.

Katie wore a red-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit that tied together at the shoulders, reminiscent of popular patterns that women wore in swimsuits of the 50s and 60s.

She sat with a full plate of food on her beach blanket, beaming for the camera as she captioned the picture: "Picnic at the beach."

She shared a few other pictures from the beach day as well, playing in the sand with her friends and enjoying more of the feast they brought with them.

Katie spent the weekend enjoying a picnic at the beach

The journalist has been keeping her fans and followers delighted over social media the past few days, posting pictures of her previous years covering the Olympics, and a birthday tribute for her daughter, Ellie.

She also recently shared several photos from another fun beach event, this time from an intimate summer party hosted by fashion brand Zimmermann.

Katie wore a beautiful green frock with white patterns all over it and sunglasses, all courtesy of Zimmermann.

The journalist attended a summer party hosted by Zimmermann and wore one of their dresses

In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @mcarfrae for including me in a celebration of @zimmermann and for the pretty little frock and cute sunnies. A full moon, a perfect night, and a Katie sandwich between two hot slices of Ozy."

Several of her fans and famous friends left comments on the picture, including fellow attendee Naomi Watts, who wrote, "Haha a fine sandwich it was!! what a night!! Loved seeing you xx." Christie Brinkley also commented, "Beautiful x 3!!"

