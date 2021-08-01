We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katie Couric is one busy lady, and on Saturday she was announcing the winners of the Katie Couric and Walker & Wade giveaway.

The veteran journalist stunned in her own Walker & Wade cornflower blue mini-dress, and fans couldn't get over how good she looked.

WATCH: Katie Couric unveils exciting announcement

Katie looked magnificent in the small clip as she held a small clutch bag, and wore some open-foot sandals while the sunset around her created the perfect backdrop.

In her caption, she wrote: "Congratulations to @kycabo and @tatertotvibes for winning our @walkerandwade #giveaway! DM @walkerandwade to claim your prize!"

Understandably, fans went wild over the look, with one claiming that the 64-year-old looked like she was 25!

"Obsessed with your cuteness," enthused one, while a second added: "You look absolutely beautiful. You are glowing and exude pure joy. I so admire you."

A third posted: "I agree! And Katie you are a ray of sunshine I thrive to be!!" And many more raved about how much they "loved" the star's dress.

Katie looked as amazing as ever!

Katie was wearing an Ibiza dress from Walker & Wade, which comes in cornflower blue and is available in sizes from XS to XL.

The dress is made from organic rayon fabric, and even comes with an elastic waist and sleeves, and it costs $248.

Ibiza Dress, $248.00, Walker & Wade

The journalist frequently turns heads with her amazing fashions, and in July she wowed fans with her swimsuit when she headed out for a fun day at the beach.

She wore a red-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit that tied together at the shoulders, reminiscent of the popular patterns that women wore in the 50s and 60s.

Katie also shared a few other pictures from the beach day, as she played in the sand with her friends and enjoyed some of the feast they brought with them.

The star has an impeccable style

This wasn't her first beach day, as she recently shared some snaps from another event, this time an intimate summer party hosted by fashion brand Zimmermann.

Katie wore a beautiful green frock with white patterns all over it and sunglasses, all courtesy of the fashion brand.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thank you @mcarfrae for including me in a celebration of @zimmermann and for the pretty little frock and cute sunnies. A full moon, a perfect night, and a Katie sandwich between two hot slices of Ozy."

Several of her fans and famous friends left comments on the picture, including fellow attendee Naomi Watts, who wrote, "Haha a fine sandwich it was!! what a night!! Loved seeing you xx." Christie Brinkley also commented, "Beautiful x 3!!"

