Lisa Rinna makes Met Gala debut in hilarious leg-baring photo If this doesn't score her an invite, what will?

Lisa Rinna has established herself as one of reality TV's most fashionable and attractive ladies, but even she wanted to make her presence felt at the year's biggest fashion event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon shared a picture of her own debut on the Met Gala beige carpet, however it isn't what you'd expect.

Lisa reposted a meme from the Instagram page "how.meme.you" that included a picture of Megan Fox at Monday's big ticket event in her red-hot lace-up Dundas gown.

However, also making a cameo in the picture was Lisa herself, in an oft-memed image of hers in her green dress, running away with her endless legs on full display.

The actress perfectly fit in with Megan and shared the picture on her own social media with a few laughing emojis in the caption.

Fans were in hysterics upon seeing the picture, just like Lisa, and many dropped laughing emojis of their own.

Lisa made her Met Gala debut in the most hysterical way

A few actually believed the photoshop job was real, with one fan commenting, "I totally thought this was real lmao," and another adding, "When you see Patrick holding drinks and caviar pie at the top of the stairs."

One simply wrote, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA," and another said, "I just burst out laughing," all punctuated with several crying-laughing emojis.

Lisa's leggy moment has made its way on to her page as a meme a few times before, making another unexpected cameo in a TV show not too long ago.

The Days of our Lives star re-posted a meme on her Instagram in July which combined her with the stars of Sex and the City instead.

The same image of the actress made a cameo in the Sex and the City reboot as well

In the picture, she hiked up her dress as she ran outside the restaurant where Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were photographed in New York City while shooting the reboot.

The post received a side-splitting reaction from her fans and followers, with one writing, "These are so epic!"

