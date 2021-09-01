Katie Couric's new post is truly terrifying and heartbreaking This is getting out of hand

Katie Couric capably uses her journalistic platform to keep her huge base of followers aware of everything going on around the world and in the United States.

Her latest post is another example of that, as she shared a terrifying set of pictures that left many fans feeling emotional.

Katie posted a series of pictures showing the wildfire affected Lake Tahoe region that impacted California and Nevada, leaving surrounding areas smoky with an orange haze.

In the caption, she wrote, "As the south continues to be slammed by Ida, California and Nevada are fighting the Caldor Fire around Lake Tahoe. As of Monday the fire was 15% contained and had burned more than 186,000 acres.

"Three first responders and two other people have been injured. According to @nytimes, beginning today, almost all national forests in California will be closed through Sept. 17 for public safety reasons.

"As all of the recent climate reports have concluded, disasters like these will be our new normal."

Katie shared photographs of the wildfire raging in the Tahoe region

She also made a plea to her fans as she wrote, "If you know of resources to support Tahoe residents, comment below."

Fans were absolutely devastated upon reading the post and seeing the horrifying effects of the fires on the residents of the region, with many of them filling the comments section with teary-eyed and heartbroken emojis.

One commented, "I was one of the teachers at Walt Tyler Elementary in Grizzly Flat where this fire started. It is devastating on so many levels."

Another wrote, "Horrifying and sad reality. Sending thoughts and prayers for the residents of Lake Tahoe," with a third adding, "I am about an hour from Tahoe, this is truly heartbreaking to see… the forest will never be the same."

Many also shared resources and organizations that people could donate to so as to aid the people affected by the disaster.

She has shared more news about current world events and tragedies

The journalist has kept fans updated on all things current news with her posts and interviews, from the resurgence of COVID cases in the country, to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

