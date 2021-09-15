January Jones twins with lookalike sister in daring animal print in gorgeous poolside photo The Mad Men star's sibling is an actress too

January Jones is known for her impeccable outfit choices and has been branded a style icon by many of her fans – and now it appears her sister is heavily influenced by her too.

The Mad Men actress shared a gorgeous poolside snap of her and her younger sibling, Jina, on Instagram recently and the pair looked gorgeous in their twinning animal print ensembles.

January oozed glamour in her plunging leopard print blouse with a wide Peter Pan collar, which she teamed with a pair of oversized sunglasses and gold jewellery.

Jina, meanwhile, wore a high-neck leopard print dress with soft pleats and a shirred waist and accessorised with a similar pair of large shades and delicate gold hoop earrings.

Captioning the sun-soaked snap, January simply wrote: "Great minds."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Big sis and little sis always complement one another. The two of you are absolutely lovely as always."

January and Jina looked gorgeous in their matching animal print

A second said: "Great outfits." A third added: "Style icon," and a fourth wrote: "Great minds and same taste in clothes!"

It's not the first time January and Jina have unintentionally coordinated their outfits. Back in May, the 43-year-old shared a snap of them both wearing similar tops adorned with red roses and sunglasses too.

"Sister just showed up dressed the same as me. Black pants too. Soulmates or relationship conformity?" she captioned the photo.

The siblings have unintentionally worn similar clothes in the past

Jina was among the first to comment with a witty quip when she wrote: "Except yours is Rodarte and mine is Forever21."

The Hollywood star's fans loved the photo and their exchange and said: "It's fun to have a sibling," and, "her face says it all".

Alongside Jina, who is an actress too, January has another sister, Jacey.

