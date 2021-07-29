January Jones and Christina Henricks twin in figure-hugging dresses for Mad Men reunion The Mad Men stars looked gorgeous

January Jones and Christina Henricks floored fans in their twinning outfits during a sweet Mad Men reunion on Wednesday.

The stars joined fellow actress Kiernan Shipka – who played January's daughter in the show – for a "Mad Women" night out on the town.

Christina looked gorgeous in a floral dress with a plunging neckline, while January opted for a similar floral number but with a high neck.

Both women posted the same photos from their evening on their respective Instagram accounts, with January writing: "Girls night! coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #spritesreunite."

Meanwhile, Christina penned: "Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen! And @laurabrown99 who’s a madwoman in her own right. What a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies. @kiernanshipka @januaryjones #madmen."

Fans were quick to react to the gorgeous photos, with one writing: "These pictures warmed our hearts! You all look stunning."

A second said: "I'M SCREAMING my absolute favourites!! You all look so gorgeous." A third added: "Is there a word for beyond fabulous?"

January and Christina looked gorgeous on their night out

Christina's reunion comes after she shared her heartbreak over the cancellation of her Netflix show, Good Girls. Last week, the actress vocalised her upset on Instagram with a response to her co-star, Mae Whitman's sad post.

Christina detailed her agony when Mae shared a video and captioned it: "Last ever good girls tonight." The clip showed the cameramen shooting a scene with Mae who frustratingly yells: "I'm so good as this!!"

Christina took to the comments and wrote: "Yeah ya are!" before adding: "Heartbroken."

Christina revealed her heartbreak after Good Girls was cancelled

Fans then chimed in and voiced their sadness that the show has been cancelled. "I don't want it to end," one wrote as another added: "Devastated," and there were crying emojis everywhere.

It's not the first time the star has voiced her frustrations and upset over the NBC show's end. She previously shared a meme that read: "Them: '2Good Girls Canceled At NBC'" and a picture of her covering the eyes of Mae.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for your passion and support," she captioned the post on Instagram.

