January Jones and her sister are identical in fabulous new photo The actress was twinning with her sibling

The genes are strong in January Jones’ family! The Mad Men actress had fans doing a double-take with a photo alongside her sister - and they were even dressed the same.

January took to Instagram with a sun-soaked image with one of her two siblings and captioned it: "Sister just showed up dressed the same as me. Black pants too. Soulmates or relationship conformity?"

MORE: January Jones wears high-waisted jeans and nothing else in risqué photo

The pair were both wearing tops with red roses on them and sunglasses too. January was beaming in the snapshot where as Jina looked less than impressed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: January Jones slides into her impressive living room at her LA home

She even commented on January's post with a witty quip when she wrote: "Except yours is Rodarte and mine is Forever21."

The Hollywood star's fans loved the photo and their exchange and said: "It's fun to have a sibling," and, "her face says it all".

January has two sisters, Jacey and Jina, and the latter is an actress too.

MORE: January Jones' flirty polka dot dress has fans saying the same thing

MORE: January Jones' unbelievable Golden Globes throwback sparks major fan reaction

January and her sister Jina look so alike

January regularly delights fans with her social media antics which recently included her pulling off an impressive handstand next to her swimming pool.

January was sweating it out during a yoga class at her home and wore neon green leggings and a white vest as class members watched on in disbelief.

Her outfit wasn't quite as eye-catching as the one she wore for a selfie from inside her bathroom recently though.

MORE: January Jones swapped her sweats for a luxurious LBD that is every fashionista’s dream

DISCOVER: January Jones new photo just proved she doesn’t age

January couldn't find a top to match her pants!

She had fans falling over themselves when she wore nothing but a pair of high-waisted pants and sunglasses.

"Can’t find a top to do these trousers justice so," she captioned the risqué photo.

January protected her modesty with a carefully placed arm in the photo taken in her bathroom.

Her fans were shocked by her bold choice of outfit and wrote: "You know those trousers do you just fine," and "OMG," while others loved her vintage accessories and applauded her brazen look.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.