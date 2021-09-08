January Jones stuns in nude corset in poolside photo - but fans are divided The Mad Men star had an interesting accessory…

January Jones has divided her fans with her latest poolside photo.

The Mad Men star looked gorgeous as she posed beside her swimming pool outside her incredible LA home on Tuesday.

Instead of her usual swimwear attire, the actress opted for a nude, lace corset-style top which she teamed with some white sweatpants.

Adding a touch of retro glamour, January protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of exaggerated cat-eye sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace.

While there's no denying she looked incredible, with her milky skin glistening under the sun's rays, it was her choice of reading material that appeared to steal focus from her sultry snap.

Resting the book on her lap, January seemed to be preparing to get lost in a romance novel by famed author, Danielle Steel.

Pre-empting her fans' reactions, January captioned the photo: "The look of someone poised for your literary judgment. *sometimes I need to take a break from cultivating my path to intellectual superiority and read a 90’s romance novel to stay grounded ;)."

January's book divided fans

She wasn't wrong either, as her followers had plenty to say about her chosen book, with one writing: "You say 'literary' while holding a Danielle Steel book?" A second said: "Oh come on! I wanna see a picture of you reading a Russian classic!"

A third added: "A good read?' He asked with an abundance of snark."

There were other fans though who agreed with January's choice, with one penning: "One of the best authors! Enjoy!" Another added: "Ain't nothing wrong with a little bit of smut." And another said: "No shame girl, we like what we see."

January often shares stunning swimwear photos

January's style often sparks a huge reaction from her fans, especially when she's rocking her eye-catching array of swimwear.

Last month, she looked gorgeous in a plunging green polka dot one-piece by Shani Shemer, which featured puffed sleeves, fixed bow detailing that highlighted her waist, and a high-cut leg.

Fans were quick to compliment January on another show-stopping appearance, with one writing: "January, you are stunningly beautiful and look like you'd be a fun person." A second gushed: "The hottest gal on Instagram!" A third added: "Slaying every outfit as usual."

