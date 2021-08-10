January Jones stuns in plunging swimsuit with a twist The Mad Men star looked gorgeous

January Jones has one of the best swimwear collections we've seen and her latest swimsuit might just be her best one yet.

The Mad Men star looked phenomenal rocking a plunging green polka dot one-piece by Shani Shemer in a stunning sun-soaked photo on Instagram.

January wowed her fans in the retro design, which features puffed sleeves, fixed bow detailing to highlight the waist, and a high-cut leg.

The actress accessorised with a leopard print headscarf and cat-eye sunglasses as she posed near her swimming pool at her gorgeous home.

Fans were quick to compliment January on another show-stopping appearance, with one writing: "January, you are stunningly beautiful and look like you'd be a fun person."

A second gushed: "The hottest gal on Instagram!" A third added: "Slaying every outfit as usual."

January looked gorgeous in her retro swimsuit

January often shares her swimwear photos with fans; last month, she looked gorgeous in a coral two-piece with high-waisted bottoms and a one-shouldered top.

Her toned abs were on display, and she simply captioned the snapshots: "Friday. Go get wet."

January's famous friends rushed to comment with Charlize Theron writing: "Wow," and actress, Willow Shields, adding a string of on-fire emojis.

The star's other social media followers mirrored the celebrity statements and added: "That color looks good on you," and "that suit".

January often stuns with her extensive swimwear collection

Just a few months ago, she posed in nothing more than a pair of high-waisted pink flares, sunglasses and a necklace as she declared: "Can't find a top to do these trousers justice so."

January protected her modesty with a carefully placed arm in the photo taken in her bathroom.

Her fans were shocked by her bold choice of outfit and wrote: "You know those trousers do you just fine," and "OMG," while others loved her vintage accessories and applauded her brazen look.

