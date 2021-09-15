Kelly Ripa makes a statement in stunning satin pants you’ll want too

Kelly Ripa looked incredible as she strutted out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan set in a chic outfit we want in our closets asap.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wore her PJS as an outfit on Live With Kelly and Ryan - and nailed it

The daytime TV host wowed in the monochromatic girl boss look of our dreams on Wednesday, wearing a black button-down top paired with high-waist Lanvin satin black trousers that were topped with a white stripe on the side of each leg.

Kelly and Ryan interviewed Diane Lane on Live today

Kelly wore her blonde hair in her signature soft waves and paired the look with black stiletto pumps and a thin gold necklace.

Fans swooned over the ensemble when the show's team shared a video on Instagram of Kelly wearing the look. "I love the retro pants," one wrote, while others couldn't resist dropping heart emojis in the comments.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can’t miss

Kelly's co-host, Ryan Seacrest, matched her ensemble in a black suit teamed with a black top underneath, and their guest, Diane Lane, did too, wearing a collared blouse with a pleated black skirt.

Kelly also made fans go wild when she wore a figure-skimming Roland Mouret skirt

This was just the latest time Kelly has given us transitional style inspo as we head into the official start of fall.

The fashionista thrilled fans yet again on Monday as she hit the Live stage wearing a crimson red Roland Mouret pencil skirt paired with a crisp white button-down top.

META TITLE: Kelly Ripa turns heads in a body-skimming red skirt you’ll want asap

She completed the look with white pumps - a ‘no white after Labor Day’ outdated fashion faux pas that celebs have been rebelling against as of late.

The stretchy skirt was form-fitting and cinched at the waist. We loved it and tracked it down at Roland Mouret. We also found a similar version on Amazon for less than $22.

Gabrielle looked gorgeous on the show in a NY&Co outfit from her collab with the brand

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest interviewed Gabrielle Union on the show, who dazzled in a black and white printed New York & Co. cardigan paired with a matching skirt from her collab with the brand.

She completed the look with a black top under the cardigan, and gorgeous black and clear heels.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.