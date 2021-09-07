Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos heat up social media with poolside snap Some fun in the sun

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been making the most of their time as empty nesters, taking trips to the beach and thoroughly enjoying each other's company.

MORE: Everything we know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new show

On Tuesday, Kelly shared a snap of the two that showed just how much fun they were having.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's heartwarming video with Mark Consuelos

On her Instagram Stories, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted a picture of the couple in their pool, soaking up the sun with some time in the water.

Kelly wore a patterned black and white one-piece swimsuit and covered her face with a straw hat, while a shirtless Mark adoringly looked at her.

MORE: Kelly Ripa unveils unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

She made the mood slightly more somber and simultaneously hilarious by soundtracking the picture with the Beatles song Yesterday.

Kelly and Mark have been dealing with being empty nesters pretty well

The picture came mere hours after the Live! Instagram page announced that they were making their return to the studio for good, back to filming all their shows live for the new season.

Over the course of the pandemic, their shows had consisted of a mix of in-studio recording plus the use of archival footage, but fans can now look forward to some real-time content.

MORE: Kelly Ripa steals the show in the figure-flattering skirt of our dreams

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

However, despite all the alone time, the couple has really been missing their kids and they've shared their fond memories of them on their feeds.

Kelly recently shared a sweet throwback photo of Mark with a young Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, all ready for their first day of school.

The Live! team announced that they would return to the studio full time

In the caption, the former Hope and Faith star wrote, "#tbt 2008 First day of school," alongside a series of heart emojis.

While Michael and Lola have been out of the house for a while now, it was their youngest son Joaquin's turn to say goodbye, as he left to attend school at the University of Michigan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.