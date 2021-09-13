Kelly Ripa wows in a curve-hugging red skirt you’ll want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa has been transitioning seamlessly into fall in the past couple of weeks with her showstopping ensembles and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wore her PJS as an outfit on Live With Kelly and Ryan - and nailed it

The daytime TV host stunned yet again as she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a crimson red Roland Mouret pencil skirt paired with a crisp white button-down top.

Kelly and Gabrielle Union both looked amazing on Live

She completed the look with white pumps - a ‘no white after Labor Day’ outdated fashion faux pas that celebs have been rebelling against as of late.

The stretchy skirt was form-fitting and cinched at the waist. We loved it and tracked it down at Roland Mouret. We also found a similar version on Amazon for less than $22.

Red stretch pencil skirt, $21.99, Amazon

Kelly and her cohost Ryan Seacrest interviewed Gabrielle Union on the show, who dazzled in a black and white printed New York & Co. cardigan paired with a matching skirt from her collab with the brand.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can’t miss

She completed the look with a black top under the cardigan, and gorgeous black and clear heels.

Gabrielle wore a look from her New York & Co. collection

Fans swooned over Kelly and Gabrielle’s outfits, with one writing, “Such a true beauty,” on a boomerang post the show posted of the actress on Instagram. “Love the outfit,” another added.

This was just the latest time Kelly wowed on the show. The fashionista also looked incredible last week as she danced to her seat next to Ryan wearing an Alessandra Rich pink houndstooth dress that cinched at the waist and was topped with a chic collar.

Kelly's plaid Alessandra Rich dress is so dreamy

The look, which gave us Kate Middleton vibes (the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the brand), also featured structured shoulders, pearl buttons on the bodice, and pleated detailing on the skirt.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa steals the show in a silk figure-flattering dress you can’t miss

The gorgeous look flattered Kelly’s figure to perfection, and she completed it with the same white stiletto pumps and a delicate gold necklace. She also wore her blonde hair in her signature soft wavy bob.

Alessandra Rich pleated houndstooth silk dress, $2,335, Net-a-Porter

Ryan, meanwhile, looked dapper on the show, rocking a sleek printed blazer and matching trousers, as the duo interviewed Amanda Peet, who had her arm in a sling but was still all smiles in a cream turtleneck sweater, black cropped pants, and black pumps.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.