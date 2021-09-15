Kendall Jenner wows in a showstopping mini dress as she reveals sweet detail about boyfriend Devin Booker

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

After wowing at the Met Gala in a gorgeous, crystallized sheer dress, Kendall Jenner made a major case for florals for fall in the puff-sleeved mini dress of our dreams.

The model appeared in the look on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, wearing a black polka dot Carolina Herrara dress topped with yellow flowers, and it looked like a piece of art.

Kendall wowed in a Carolina Herrara dress and Bottega Veneta heels on Tonight With Jimmy Fallon

Kendall completed the look with strappy black Bottega Veneta heels that had a thong toe front, and kept her jewelry minimal, opting for thin gold hoops.

We're still on the hunt for the fashionista's dress, but we also loved her shoes and tracked them down on Farfetch.

Bottega Veneta BV Stretch sandal, $890, Farfetch

While she was on the show, Kendall made a rare move and opened up about her boyfriend Devin Booker, whom she said loves her 18 nieces and nephews.

“He loves them," she said. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop…can you guys not?”

As for her own relationship with Devin, Kendall kept that private, but she did mention that she used to play basketball in middle school, and they sometimes play basketball together as a result.

One of their recent games, however, took a turn.

Kendall and Devin have reportedly been dating for over a year

"We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously, as did I, by the way," she continued. "I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously."

Luckily, it was just a minor injury. "It’s pretty much healed now, so you can't really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks," she added.

According to Elle, the stylish duo has been dating for over a year, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that they’re not rushing to take their relationship to a serious level.

Kendall has kept her relationship with Devin private

Kendall previously confirmed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that Devin is her boyfriend, but she didn’t elaborate on their relationship and explained why she was keeping mum.

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

It looks like she’s had a change of heart.

