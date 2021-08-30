Kendall Jenner stuns in a silky slip dress we want asap on date night with boyfriend Devin Booker 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Slip dresses have been a staple to have on hand this summer, and while we’ve mostly seen them pop up in trendy neon hues this season, Kendall Jenner mixed things up when she stepped out in Malibu rocking one in a nude colorway.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be seen looking gorgeous as she walked into Nobu Malibu with her boyfriend Devin Booker for a chic date night wearing a nude silk slip dress paired with black cowboy boots.

Kendall and Devin have reportedly been dating for over a yar

We loved it and found a similar satin slip mini dress on Nasty Gal for around $25, and a longer midi satin dress for $34.

She completed the look with a black face covering, and an ivory handbag and wore her hair in her signature sleek, straight style.

Kendall and Devin held hands as they walked into the Mailbu hotspot restaurant, and the NBA baller kept it casual, wearing a red and white striped shirt, paired with black pants, and a white face mask.

According to Elle, the stylish duo has been dating for over a year, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that they’re not rushing to take their relationship to a serious level.

Kendall and Devin have kept their relationship private

"Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," a source said. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

"They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future," the source added. "They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."

While they do, Kendall has continued to keep quiet about their relationship - and he has too.

Kendall and Devin enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy this summer

Although Kendall confirmed that Devin is her boyfriend on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she didn’t say much else and explained why.

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

In addition to wining and dining in Malibu, Kendall and Devin recently enjoyed a dreamy vacation in Italy. She didn’t post a photo of them together, but he posted a silhouette photo of her lounging on a boat in a bikini wearing his gold medal.

Close enough.

