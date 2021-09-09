Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

GET THE LOOK: Ciara stuns in a body-skimming dress you need to see in stunning new photo with Russell Wilson

And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.

Ciara looked incredible in this Peter Dundas x Revolve collection look

Ciara slayed in a brown leather corseted top paired with a pleated leather skirt, matching leather over-the-knee boots, and a coordinating fur coat.

RELATED: Ciara stuns fans with a surprising reveal you can’t miss

The mother-of-three rocked her long hair sleek and parted down the middle and looked like she could’ve been one of the models walking down the runway as she sat in the front row next to Lala Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski who wowed in a zebra dress and a red midi dress, respectively.

Ciara also shared several videos from the show in her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the famed designer’s collection, which was filled with dreamy metallic cut-out dresses, sequined mini dresses, leather shorts and overalls, and more.

Ciara sat front row with Lala and Emily Ratajkowski

The famed designer and online retailer teamed up to launch their fall ‘21 ready-to-wear collection and we can’t wait to shop it!

“Thanks for having me @Peter_Dundas @DundasWorld X @Revolve. The show was fire. Wow Wow Wow! Proud of you. Love you,” she captioned the post.

MORE: Ciara's swirly swimsuit has a cheeky detail that made fans lose it

Ciara’s followers and celebrity fans lost it over the look, with one writing: “Yessss CC!” Another added: “Stunning!”, while an additional follower chimed in: “The look is everything!”

But the sweetest comment in the group was her husband Russell Wilson, who wrote “No one compares. I love you.”

Ciara and Russell posed together in coordinating black looks for her LITA by Ciara campaign

Russell also gave his support to his ladylove in a campaign photo for her new fashion brand LITA by Ciara, which showed her striking a pose next to him in a chic, ribbed off-the-shoulder dress.

The mom-of-three topped the look with a love-emblazoned black beanie from the collection, and Russell stood at her side rocking a quilted black jacket teamed with a black shirt, black jeans, and a black skull cap.

LITA BY CIARA Icon Sleeve Wool Blend Dress, $348, Nordstrom

The curve-hugging number, which was lined with buttons down the front, flattered Ciara’s figure, and happens to be from her new clothing line LITA by Ciara.

RELATED: Ciara is the epitome of hot girl summer in a sizzling new bikini photo

The mom-of-three topped the look with a love-emblazoned black beanie from the collection, and Russell stood at her side rocking a quilted black jacket teamed with a black shirt, black jeans, and a black skull cap.

These two are total couple goals.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.