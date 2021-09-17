Christina Hendricks had fans not knowing where to look when she shared an eye-watering throwback photo on Thursday.

The Good Girls star looked sensational rocking a plunging black gown with puffed sleeves and crystal embellishment as she posed alongside a friend.

Christina's dress highlighted her hourglass figure to perfection thanks to its nipped-in waist, and the low-cut front drew attention to her décolletage.

With her red hair styled in dishevelled curls and minimal makeup, Christina made sure she kept the rest of her look simple and classic so as not to distract from her head-turning dress.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Champagne photoshoot in the port-a-potty #fbt @lawrensample."

Needless to say, fans were quick to react, with one responding to the photo: "EXCUSE ME???? Are you actually trying to kill me? You Are a QUEEEEEN!!!" A second wrote: "Goosebumps everywhere."

A third added: "Wake up and break the Internet sounds like a good day's work for me," and a fourth said: "Once again questioning my sexuality after seeing a photo you've posted."

Christina's head-turning dress stunned fans

While fans have come to know and love Christina for her killer curves and famous red hair, she sported a different show-stopping look before she hit the dizzy heights of stardom.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old shared several images of herself on her Instagram Stories sporting platinum blonde hair which she rocked with confidence.

Christina's appearance often leaves fans speechless

The snapshots appeared to be from her modelling days, and she pulled a series of poses for the camera. Christina captioned the photos: "Blonde baby," and the images were sure to get her fans talking.

The star left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modelling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men.

