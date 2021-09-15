Christina Hendricks shares glimpse at idyllic childhood home for tragic reason The Good Girls star returned after the death of her 'second mother'

Christina Hendricks marked an emotional trip back home to Twin Falls, Idaho, following the death of her "second mother".

The Good Girls star revealed on Tuesday that she had spent the weekend reminiscing about the life of her "good friend" Mayz as she returned to her idyllic childhood home.

READ: Christina Hendricks shares heartbreaking career news

Posting several photos on Instagram, which included kayaking on the river with her beloved dog Triscuit, Christina gave fans a peek at where she grew up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives tour of new home renovation project

Standing outside the property with Triscuit in her arms, the Mad Men star's single-storey home looks idyllic, surrounded by a white picket fence, front porch, and plenty of open space.

Captioning the photos, Christina penned: "This weekend I went back to #twinfallsidaho to celebrate the life of my dear dear friend Mayz.

"She was like a second mother to me and one of the most beautiful, open, loving, accepting, pure souls you’ll ever meet with the most loving husband and children you can imagine."

READ: January Jones and Christina Henricks twin in figure-hugging dresses for Mad Men reunion

MORE: Christina Hendricks documents hellish home renovation

Christina's childhood home looks like a wonderful place to grow up

She added: "People flew in from all over the country to show their love and reunite, some of us hadn’t seen each other for 20 to 30 years. It was beautiful. And #triscuit saw the house I grew up in and went kayaking! I love you Mayz."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "You look very happy and I love that. Sorry about your friend. Loss reminds us to love and live a little more."

Christina spent time on the lake with her dog, Triscuit

A second wrote: "Sorry for your loss, Christina. But it sure does look beautiful there. The kayaking looks fun, and how adorable that Triscuit got to go with mama to do that!!! You look beautiful as always."

A third added: "It’s important to reconnect with the places and people who made us who we are. Condolences that it had to be because of unfortunate circumstances. Sending positive vibes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.