Christina Hendricks looks so chic inside Los Angeles home

Christina Hendricks regularly floors fans with peeks inside her beautiful home, and now she's done it again but in the most eye-catching attire.

The Good Girls star looked so chic as she rocked a beautiful outfit that would have put Joseph's technicolour dreamcoat to shame.

And fitting with her personality, it even appeared that her phone case carried the same unique pattern that her clothes did.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks showcases "nightmare" part of home

The star topped off her incredible look with a trilby hat and an elegant necklace.

Christina posed up a storm on the top of her stairs, allowing fans a small glimpse of her hallway and the striking floral wallpaper that she'd decorated with.

A second image showed a more close-up view of the Mad Men star's ensemble, which made it even more divine.

"Thank you @unforettable for throwing the chicest brunch with the most divine women," she posted. "Plus, I love a brunch fashion challenge."

Fans went absolutely wild over the post, with one enthusing: "You always look so radiant! I'm in love the whole look, but those pants are just [flame emoji]."

Christina looked so chic!

A second said: "You clearly conquered the challenge as only you can do Miss Christina!!! Lovely as ever!!!"

A third complimented: "YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL!! I love that the outfit matches the cell phone case and the wallpapers in your hose and the whole set screams CHRISTINA HENDRICKS."

Although Christina frequently wows her fans with her glimpses inside her wardrobe and home, she recently revealed a "nightmare" situation she had at home.

The star took her fans on a small tour of her pad as prepared for some major renovation works.

The clip showed mounds of fallen wood, rubbish and crumbling walls proving she's taken on a massive renovation mission.

The star moved to LA earlier in the year

Christina captioned the post: "Welcome to my nightmare," and her fans agreed that the home makeover was going to be one of epic proportions.

She's been working up to fixing up her craftsman's cottage in LA after purchasing it at the beginning of the year.

At the time she told fans: "I bought a house! And I'm going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"

