Dua Lipa commands attention in daring thigh split skirt and ab-baring crop top

Dua Lipa can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion choices. The Levitating singer showed off another winning outfit on Thursday that no doubt left her fans in a tailspin.

The 26-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a dark, floral patterned co-ord that featured a high-waisted skirt and asymmetrical crop top.

Dua's legs took front and centre and looked never-ending thanks to the cheeky thigh split, while her top flashed a hint of her incredibly toned stomach.

WATCH: Dua Lipa stuns fans in unexpected look

Posting the image on her Instagram Stories, Dua appeared to be missing one of her friends – who was wearing a similar top – as she simply wrote: "Missing you @rosieviva."

Dua's latest appearance comes after she floored fans wearing a leather-look bra underneath a pinstriped blazer with figure-hugging pants that featured strappy detail.

Giving little away in her caption, Dua wrote: "4 the thrill", adding a blood-drop emoji.

Dua looked gorgeous in her daring co-ord

Fans were quick to react to her vampy photo, with one writing: "Female alpha!" A second said: "You made my day better."

A third added: "*shivers up my spin* Beautiful!" Others simply flooded the comments with hundreds of red hearts and flame emojis.

Dua's vampy look left fans speechless

Last week, Dua showed off another daring look, wearing a strappy black bralette underneath a sheer black top while posing with her arm around Sir Elton John.

"A perfect night @eltonjohn," Dua captioned the post. Again, fans loved the look and raced to the comments, with one writing, "This is everything and more." Another added: "Your date is a babe," while her boyfriend Anwar Hadid chimed in: "Gawgeousss".

And before that, the singer made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video that showed her swinging from a tree trunk wearing a black puffer coat with a strappy pink and red crop top tucked underneath that crossed over her toned midriff.

