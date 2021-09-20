Kate Winslet wows in a dreamy LBD as she reveals her post-Emmys celebration plans She did not hold back...

Kate Winslet’s style is the epitome of understated glam, and she always wows when she steps on a red carpet even when there’s not an ounce of shimmer or beading on her ensemble.

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel and more

Such was the case yet again when she dazzled on the Emmys red carpet Sunday night, looking stunning in a black gown with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline that she paired with diamond drop Fred Leighton earrings and stacked bracelets.

Kate won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown

Kate finished the look with a black clutch and rocked her blonde hair in a chic updo.

It was a huge night for the Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Elizabeth Olsen were all nominated in the category, and Kate paid tribute to them as she accepted the award.

WATCH: Kate Winslet stars in Mare of Easttown - official trailer

"I want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute, I’m proud of all of you," she said.

"Mare of Easttown felt like it was this scorcherable moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic," Kate continued.

The actress went on to get candid in the press room, saying that she planned to let loose once the Emmys were over to celebrate the wins.

Kate stars in the HBO series as Easttown detective Mare Sheehan

"I think we’re probably going to get drunk," she said with a laugh. "I just feel truly incredibly happy because the show was so hard for all of us and we were absolutely united trying to put this thing together. Covid cut right in the middle."

"Going back to work was enormously challenging and quite frightening, and we looked out for one another," she continued. "There was no hierarchy. Everyone was treated the same. That was important to me and the producers, and we really did create a living breathing community that I do think comes through in the performances."

Tonight's win marked Kate's second time taking home an Emmy

"I just feel so proud for everyone," she continued.

As for the show’s other wins, Evan Peters won Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, and Julianne Nicholson scooped up Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

