Kaley Cuoco wows fans in eye-catching neon dress as she makes Emmys 2021 appearance

Kaley Cuoco wowed fans on Sunday as she rocked a neon yellow custom Vera Wang gown to the 2021 Emmys.

The bold dress featured a risque sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high split that ran up the middle of the outfit.

Thin spaghetti straps were embellished with flowers and there was a rounded train; Kaley accessorized with matching neon strappy heels.

She was styled by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, and her make-up look started with Revive Skincare and their Brightening Moisture Mask before her make-up artist used Charlotte Tilbury to create the no-make-up make-up look.

Kaley was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 ceremony for her work in The Flight Attendant but lost to Jean Smart, who won for her work in Hacks.

Her appearance was the first she has made since confirming her split from husband Karl Cook.

Kaley wowed fans in the custom Vera Wang

The actress and her husband of three years announced their shock split at the start of September.

The couple had initially met in late 2016 and got engaged in November 2017 - her 32nd birthday. They went on to tie the knot in June 2018.

Announcing their separation in a joint statement, Kaley, 35, and Karl, 30, told fans: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The dress was a bright neon yellow

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

It's Kaley's second marriage; she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016.

