Kate Winslet gives major update on Mare of Easttown season two

Kate Winslet has opened up about what to expect from the second season of Mare of Easttown, revealed that the creator has some “very cool ideas” for the next instalment of the hit drama.

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, she explained: “At the end of shooting we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a season two, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it.’”

She continued: “And then there was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses… Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

The show has been a huge success, and earned 16 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards! The story follows Kate as Mare, a detective who is tasked with finding the truth behind the death of a teenage mother, while also retracing an old reopened case about another missing teen mother.

The head of HBO Casey Bloys previously opened up about the show's potential return, saying: "If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn't have that story. Who knows? We'll have to wait to see if they come up with something they're dying to tell."

