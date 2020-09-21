Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo – and we need her pyjamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Aniston looked as glamorous as ever at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, but just hours before the ceremony she was wearing a very different outfit – pyjamas!

The Friends star shared an intimate look inside her beauty preparations on Instagram, writing: "Emmys prep... in my other mask. Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year," she wrote.

As she got ready for the evening ahead, Jennifer gave her skin an extra moisture boost with a sheet face mask as she sat cross-legged on her plush grey sofa at home. It's no wonder the star had such a glowing complexion!

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite

The actress was dressed in an elegant grey Pour Les Femmes set with a matching dressing gown, and fans can snap up a similar 100 per cent cotton gown for £295.

Celebrity friends and followers alike rushed to comment on the pyjama photo, with Whitney Cummings writing: "Wait what is this robe!" while another remarked: "Gorgeous. Always. And you looked AMAZING tonight, honey!!" A third joked: "This is already my favorite look of the night! QUEEN."

Although the coronavirus meant the Emmys looked a little different this year, with several A-list stars appearing from their homes to accept their awards, Jennifer joined her close friend Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the venue – and looked stunning, of course!

The 51-year-old – who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show – wore a black silk gown from Christian Dior, which she paired with matching strappy heels and a statement necklace. Jennifer also revealed she had worked with her loyal hairdresser Chris McMillan on her tousled hairstyle.

Despite being dressed in heels and a gown, that didn't stop Jennifer from rushing across the stage to put out a fire! After Jimmy decided to throw the envelope in a bin and set it alight, Jennifer was on hand with a fire extinguisher to put out the persistent blaze.

