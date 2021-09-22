Gisele Bundchen gives major mother nature vibes in a dreamy crop top

Gisele Bundchen has made it clear how much she loves nature and how serious she is about protecting the environment. So, it was fitting that as she shared a message with fans about just that, she gave us major Mother Earth vibes.

The supermodel looked ethereal in a photo she uploaded on Instagram that showed her wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top that featured lace-up detailing on the sides and an adjustable tie at the front.

Gisele celebrated the anniversary of Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground

She paired it with high-waist jeans and wore her hair in an effortlessly chic bun, as she stood in a greenhouse and palmed some plants.

The post was a tribute to the anniversary of Kiss the Ground, a star-studded Netflix documentary about tackling the climate crisis that Gisele appeared in with Tom Brady, Jason Mraz, and more.

"Today marks the one-year anniversary of Kiss the Ground, the movie! I’m so grateful to all the people who were part of it, and to the 5 million people who have already watched it. (If you haven’t yet, go to Netflix.) Today, millions of acres of land are transitioning to regenerative agriculture. Let’s keep spreading the message about regeneration so we can help heal Mother Earth as our lives depend on it--because they DO," she captioned the snap.

Gisele and Tom appeared in the 2020 Netflix doc together

Fans raced to her comments to sing her praises, with one writing, "You don’t just talk about it- you are about it!" Another added: "So inspiring I didn't know about this on Netflix I'll watch it this evening after work."

Gisele opened up to Vogue last year about why she wanted to get more involved with environmental issues, telling the magazine: "Even though I've had this love for nature my entire life, it wasn't until I visited the Amazon rainforest for the first time in 2004 that I realized that, although vast, it's so much more fragile than I thought. I spent time with the Kisêdjê tribe in the Xingu region."

Gisele shares posts often of herself enjoying the outdoors

"These incredible people are so respectful of, and in tune with, nature. They live off of nature, yet they don't take more than they need. Still, their survival was under threat because of deforestation and mining, which was contaminating their water supply."

"I felt I needed to do something to help, so I began supporting projects to help indigenous people living in the region, those who understand the value of natural resources," she continued.

"The reason I’m working to protect the planet is that I want to serve human survival and the health of all species," Gisele went on. "If we don't take care of the gifts that the planet is giving us, and if we don't live in harmony with all the different creatures on this planet, we're going to be the ones who are gone. The planet doesn't need us to survive—we need the planet. As humans, we need to be awakened to that."

