LeAnn Rimes put on another show-stopping performance last week and we are loving her stage style.

The country superstar looked gorgeous wearing a knotted black crop top that put her chiselled stomach on display.

She teamed her laid-back look with a pair of leg-lengthening, high-waisted denim shorts and added a touch of designer flair with her Gucci belt.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian work up a sweat in competitive game of tennis

Sharing some snaps on Instagram, LeAnn looked in her element as she threw her arms into the air and kneeled on the stage with her head back and eyes closed.

Captioning a snap from her performance at Merlefest, she joked: "Baptised away my sins… #nothingbettertodo #merlefest."

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her laid-back stage style

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful!" A second said: "So beautiful and stunning and gorgeous!"

A third added: "I'm obsessed with you… in a good way," and a fourth penned: "Goddamn Leanne you are absolutely gorgeous just so beautiful you are my number one celebrity crush I love your voice I love your music."

LeAnn's outing comes after she stunned her followers by wearing a very skimpy swimsuit during some fun in the sun with her husband Eddie Cibrian and some pals.

Last month, the Can't Fight The Moonlight singer left social media speechless after she rocked a leopard print one-piece that seemed to be held together with the tiniest bit of string.

In a video posted on Instagram, LeAnn was sitting in a boat dancing to some music alongside Eddie who looked to be having the time of his life.

LeAnn stunned fans in her skimpy swimsuit last month

LeAnn's swimsuit appeared to be attached by a piece of fabric that linked the front of the costume to the back and was almost shaped like a V to give the illusion of a smaller waist and longer legs.

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Come on swimsuit!!!" A second said: "Love your bathing suit! The bod!"

A third added: "This is a vibeeee and love the swimsuit. You’re always a trendsetter with the swimming costumes." A fourth wrote: "Can we just talk about how fabulous you look?"

