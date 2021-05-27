Gisele Bündchen resembles a work of art in stunning new picture The star looked so pretty

Gisele Bündchen has driven her fans wild with an incredible new picture from a photoshoot where she looked like she could be a work of art.

The star looked to be posing on an alien world, with two moons in the background, one much larger than the other.

Gisele was superimposed in front of the moons and she looked like an artist's creation as she posed in a stunning net dress with a bikini underneath.

The model posted a lengthy caption, where she spoke about the power of a person's thoughts. "Our thoughts create our reality," she said.

"Just as a musical note carries a unique vibration, each one of our thoughts and feelings has its own frequency.

"If we want to change something in our lives, first we need to adjust our vibration. Are your thoughts and feelings helping us to reach our intention, and manifest what we want?"

She then asked fans: "How do you want to vibrate? What melody do you want to play?

"Focus your energy on those songs that make your heart sing."

Fans went wild over the sensational post, including Gisele's husband Tom Brady, who wrote: "I want to be on your frequency."

The NFL star finished his post with a string of heart eyes face emojis. "What an amazing photo," added a second, while a third said: "Right on sista!"

Many others only posted strings of heart emojis to show their approval of the breathtaking post.

Earlier this month, the model posed with her mom, Vania Nonnemacher, in a series of beautiful posts, and it is clear where she got her beauty from.

In both sets of images, Gisele and Vania bear a striking resemblance to one another

"They say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!" Gisele wrote. "Do you think we look alike? Love you so much mom! Thanks @giselebundchenonline for doing this edit!! I love it!"

Her fans agreed and wrote: "OMG," and, "Incredible," while others added, "Lindas," which means beautiful in Spanish.

