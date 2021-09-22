Serena Williams enjoys glorious staycation in stunning lace mini dress

Serena Williams is currently enjoying a mini-staycation following the US Open, and on Wednesday she stunned fans as she headed to the beach in a lacy mini dress.

The beautiful item went down to just below the tennis ace's waist, and underneath the garment she was wearing a white string bikini. Serena wasn't alone on her staycation as she was pictured with her daughter Olympia, four.

In one adorable photo, the young girl greeted her mother as she arrived back and went in for a cuddle, while a second one saw them striking the same pose with Olympia in a floral dress.

The star shares her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In an inspiring caption, Serena wrote: "I have been reflecting on my life, and came to the realization that I'm exactly where I am supposed to be. Welcome to my work-cation." She then credited friend Jessica Steindorff who took the photos.

The star looked incredible!

The 39-year-old's fans rushed to the comments, and many fell in love with the close bond that she had with her daughter. "Too cute! I just love the relationship with Mom & Daughter," commented one, while another called the pair "queens".

Others were enchanted by her divine look, as they called her "simply stunning", or "hottie" or "beautiful". Several finished their comments with heart and flame emojis.

Serena always enchants with her beachside wear, and last week she took to the sand in the most unexpected look – rocking a shimmering gold and silver gown.

Serena's daughter could take after the tennis ace

The outfit featured a textured pattern that went all across her body in a sparkly fabric with a sheer train at the back, perfectly accentuating every one of her curves.

A second photo saw her enjoying some time in the waves, with the bottom of the outfit looking like it had transformed into a mermaid's tail.

Her make-up artist wrote, "The little mermaid could nevaaaaaa," while one fan commented, "Gorgeous!! Extra sunny on that Beach." A third added, "It's YOU for me it's the Magic for me and you look so happy in the second pic."

