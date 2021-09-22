Dua Lipa wows in a glam lace-up crop top and massive heels Lady Gaga would love We're obsessed!

Dua Lipa is a total style star - and here’s further proof. The Levitating singer put a twist on the denim on denim trend in the best way when she hit the town in New York City.

MORE: Dua Lipa filmed her poolside music video at this chic Miami oceanfront hotel perfect for staycations

In videos and photos she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Dua could be seen hanging out with friends and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid at a lounge wearing a pearl-embossed lace-up dark denim crop top that featured a plunging neckline, paired with matching dark denim skinny jeans that were lined with pearls too.

Dua looked incredible in her denim on denim look

And while we thought the corseted top was the star of her ensemble, Dua showed off her sky-high heels - and quickly changed our minds.

In a clip, the music star could be seen lifting up her leg to show off the pair of towering, glittery platform heels, which gave us total Lady Gaga vibes. She completed the look with a sparkly beaded clutch, which matched her kicks.

RELATED: Dua Lipa commands attention in daring thigh-split skirt and ab-baring crop top

Dua also shared a sweet snap that showed her cozying up with her Anwar, which made fans swoon. "I [heart emoji] NYC," she captioned the post.

Fans went wild over her ensemble - and her massive heels, with one writing, "YES SHOES." Others dropped heart eye and fire emojis.

Dua Lipa rocked her sky-high platform heels on a night out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends

It’s no secret that Dua has a thing for cropped tops. The 26-year-old looked gorgeous in another one last week when she sported a dark, floral patterned co-ord that featured a high-waisted skirt and asymmetrical crop top.

Dua Lipa turns heads in sheer top alongside unexpected date

When she posted the image on her Instagram Stories, Dua appeared to be missing one of her friends – who was wearing a similar top – as she simply wrote: "Missing you @rosieviva."

The singer’s latest appearance comes after she floored fans wearing a leather-look bra underneath a pinstriped blazer with figure-hugging pants that featured strappy detail.

Dua makes a strong case for incorporating crop tops and bralettes into just about any look, and she pulls it off flawlessly every time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.