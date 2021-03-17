Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's foyer inside $33million mansion belongs in a grand hotel The couple's home is incredible

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's home is truly magnificent and even its foyer is out-of-this-world.

The superstar couple live in a dreamy $33million mansion in Massachusetts, and the NFL player recently gave fans a glimpse inside the lavish property to reveal an entranceway fit for a king…and his queen.

Tom was talking to his fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday, but his home almost eclipsed what he was saying.

The sportsman was sitting at a table chatting to the camera, and behind him was a huge spiral staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There were giant pillars and a marbled floor with grand-looking furniture, and the whole scene would not have been out of place in a luxury resort.

The mind-blowing property was custom-built for Tom and supermodel, Gisele, and features 12,112 square feet of space, five bedrooms, a playroom, a wine room, a gym and a spa.

Tom and Gisele's home looks like a hotel

Outside, the gardens include a pool, a "barn-inspired" guesthouse with a yoga studio, bathroom and sleeping loft, and a three-car garage.

The couple share their impressive pad with their children, Benjamin, eleven, and Vivian, eight, and Tom's son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and both shared sweet tributes to one another on Instagram.

The outside space at their home is equally as impressive

He wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Gisele mirrored his statement and added: "There [is] nothing that I love more than you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

